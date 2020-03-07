Incredible Connection apologises for personal data leak

Incredible Connection has apologised for exposing the personal details of a client who applied for credit through its website.

A MyBroadband forum member discovered the data leak and posted about the issue after contacting Incredible Connection to report the matter.

While Incredible Connection acknowledged the issue and confirmed that the site had been fixed, they had not contacted the person whose details were leaked.

MyBroadband contacted Incredible Connection for comment, and the technology retailer said it wanted to take the opportunity to apologise for the exposure of the customer’s details.

Incredible Connection said that it immediately escalated the issue to the technical team when it was detected, and the problem was fixed quickly.

“Due to the quick escalation and resolution of the issue, the affected customer’s details were not saved,” Incredible Connection said.

“As such, we could not contact the relevant affected customer to inform him/her of the event and to apologise.”

Cause of the leak

Incredible Connection explained that the data leak happened after it implemented infrastructure changes.

“In essence, the caching of this page was not being bypassed. The ‘Apply for credit’ URL was corrected in order to bypass caching, and there have been no repeat incidents,” Incredible Connection stated.

“Incredible Connection is committed to protecting our customers’ privacy and complying with applicable data protection and privacy laws in South Africa. Any personal information that you provide will be used and retained in accordance with this Privacy Policy and all other relevant codes and standards.”

Screenshots of the leak

The person who reported the data leak on Incredible Connection’s website posted the following screenshots, with the affected person’s permission.