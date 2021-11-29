OneDayOnly hit by large robbery before Black Friday

Popular online store OneDayOnly was the victim of a large robbery on Friday morning, with criminals using large trucks to carry all the stolen products.

MyBroadband learned that the criminals left OneDayOnly’s warehouse in multiple 8-ton trucks shortly after the start of the company’s Black Friday promotions.

Black Friday is the biggest online shopping day for many online stores, and OneDayOnly also had an extensive campaign during this period.

Criminals, therefore, knew that it was a good time to strike if they wanted to be assured of a large amount of valuable stock.

OneDayOnly confirmed that one of its warehouses had been the target of a robbery.

“Luckily, our Black Friday deals were only marginally affected, as any impacted stock quantities were adjusted to the new availability,” a OneDayOnly spokesperson said.

“Most of our products on offer are still with the suppliers, as ‘not sitting on stock’ is a core component of our model.”

The ecommerce company said the affected distribution centre was fully operational again by midday on Friday.

“We are working with authorities to assess the damage and will communicate with affected shoppers early next week,” the spokesperson said.

