LastPass password manager launches passwordless login

LastPass has launched a new passwordless login authentication app that lets users access their stored passwords without retyping their master password.

The average online user is estimated to have more than 100 passwords, making it difficult to keep track of them.

Using the same password across multiple accounts is also a terrible idea. A single security breach of one site or account could potentially compromise all others that use the same password.

Password managers like LastPass let users put all their passwords in a single digital “vault”.

LastPass uses AES encryption to secure data stored on its servers. It also employs the Internet’s standard TLS encryption to securely transfer user data between their device and its servers.

A LastPass vault can usually be unlocked with a user-selected master password, meaning you only have to remember one password to access all your accounts.

With LastPass’ new Authenticator, the password manager has become the first to offer passwordless access.

After setting up the app with their master password, users can access their vault by clicking “Accept” on a “Verify login request” notification.

LastPass said the Authenticator app would soon support additional authentication options, including face and fingerprint biometrics and security tokens.

The company argues that the new feature would help enhance security because it lets users set a stronger master password as they don’t have to use it as often.

LastPass will still require a master password to verify new trusted devices.

The new authentication method comes amid a drive from the FIDO Alliance to reduce the world’s over-reliance on passwords, which it says are a significant cybersecurity risk.

Several software companies have come on board with the idea.

Last year, Microsoft announced it would no longer require that users have a password to secure their accounts.

Apple has also recently committed to developing passwordless authentication options.