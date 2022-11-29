Eskom guards arrested for stealing diesel

Eskom says that two guards employed by a security company contracted by the utility to protect the Port Rex Power Station in East London were arrested on Monday for stealing diesel.

The suspects were apprehended while on duty at the gas turbine power station, a few days after Eskom laid criminal charges against them.

Eskom said the 5,863 litres of diesel the perpetrators allegedly helped steal was valued at approximately R145,930.

The utility explained its internal investigations supported by security company Bidvest Protea Coin and the police established that the arrested contract security guards permitted a vehicle to collect the stolen diesel from the site during night shifts.

They were then paid for their misdeeds in return.

Eskom said the two suspects would appear in the East London Magistrate Court on Wednesday, 30 November 2022.

Eskom general manager for security Karen Pillay called it “appalling” that people entrusted with safeguarding Eskom’s infrastructure would resort to “such acts of malfeasance.”

“These arrests are another significant step in our fight against crime in Eskom, and we shall continue in our pursuit to ensure that the perpetrators face the full might of the law,” Pillay said.

Eskom said further investigations were underway to identify other suspects.

The outcome would determine whether the utility will take further actions against the contracted security company, including but not limited to loss recovery.

“In our efforts to clean out the organisation, we shall ensure that guarding companies contracted to Eskom toe the line in screening their personnel and delivering services of a high standard,” Pillay said.

The apprehensions are the latest in a series of arrests of Eskom employees and contractors over the past few weeks for the theft of power station supplies and coal.

“The persistent and excellent work by the Eskom Security Team, Bidvest Protea Coin Investigation Team, and the South African Police Services (Saps), who are all working tirelessly to identify and disrupt the criminal networks, are an indication of our commitment to deal with criminality in Eskom,” Pillay said.

“Eskom will provide the required support to the authorities to ensure that the suspect/s are successfully prosecuted and that the maximum permissible sanction is meted out.”

