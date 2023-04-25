Google Authenticator now syncs 2FA codes to the cloud

Google has updated its Authenticator smartphone app for Android and iOS with support for backing up two-factor authentication (2FA) codes to the cloud.

Since its launch in 2010, the app has stored one-time 2FA codes for all services locally on a single device — typically a smartphone.

Google product manager for identity and security, Christiaan Brand, explained that many users had complained about how this became a problem if that device was lost or stolen.

Google provides the option to transfer 2FA codes to a new device manually, but that requires scanning a QR code on the old device.

Unless a service offered a recovery system for logging in without a 2FA code, users could be cut off from their accounts.

By enabling syncing with the cloud, users can get their 2FA codes on other devices logged into their Google accounts.

Some might be concerned that the feature increases the risk of compromise, as it could provide an additional vector for an attacker to gain access to someone’s second authentication factor.

However, Brand maintained the change would better protect users from account lockout and assure services supporting Google Authenticator that their users could retain access to their accounts, increasing convenience and security.

To start using the cloud syncing feature on Google Authenticator, users must update to the latest version of the app.

If you are signed into your Google account, codes for linked services will automatically be backed up and restored on any new device where you log in.