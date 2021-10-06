Google Pixel 6 launch date revealed

Google has announced that it will launch its next smartphones, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, at its event on 19 October.
The company shared a link to the event page via Twitter. It has not been confirmed whether this will be Google’s first Pixel-only event or whether it may also see the official release of Android 12.
The Pixel 6 line will be the first devices to run on an official build of Android 12 and feature Google’s in-house tensor chip.
Previous leaks have suggested that Google’s latest smartphones will have 12GB of RAM and use Samsung’s 50MP GN1 camera sensor.
#Pixel6, the new Google Phone.
Tune in October 19th at 10 am PT: https://t.co/zmp5byVq1y#Pixel6Launch pic.twitter.com/v3wwySE5gs
— Made By Google (@madebygoogle) October 5, 2021
The Pixel 6 Pro will be Google’s first smartphone that combines three camera lenses, including an ultra-wide and telephoto lens.
GSMArena’s “unofficial preliminary specifications” pages indicate that the Pixel 6 will feature a native 2340 x 1080 display with a 90Hz refresh rate.
The Pro model will have a 3120 x 1440 display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Last month a Geekbench result from the Pixel 6 Pro was shared online that indicated the device would feature a 2 x 2 x 4 core configuration and a Mali-G78 GPU clocked at up to 848 MHz — which Google confirmed on its Issue Tracker.
