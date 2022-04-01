iPhone 14 could drop mini model

Apple is rumoured to be dropping the 5.4-inch mini variation from its upcoming iPhone 14 lineup, and the Pro variants could feature a more-prominent camera bump.

According to a 9to5Mac report citing Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 range will only feature 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch versions.

However, Apple is still expected to release four versions of its next flagship, with Kuo saying that the models would include the standard iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

These devices will have the same display resolution as the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, but the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models may be slightly taller to accommodate the “notch and pill” to replace the current notch.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will likely be thicker than their predecessors and feature a more-prominent camera bump.

“The main reason for the larger and more prominent rear-camera bump of the 14 Pro/Pro Max is upgrading the wide camera to 48MP,” he said.

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max had 12MP wide camera sensors.

“The diagonal length of 48MP CIS will increase by 25-35%, and the height of 48MP’s 7P lens will increase by 5-10%,” Kuo added.

According to Kuo, the entry-level iPhone 14 models could use the high-end version of Apple’s A15 Bionic chip, and all devices in the lineup will have 6GB of RAM.

The Pro and Pro Max versions of the iPhone 14 are likely to upgrade to Apple’s A16 processor.