WhatsApp rolling out big image quality changes

WhatsApp boss Will Cathcart says the platform is adding the ability to send high-definition photos.

The Facebook-owned messaging platform usually compresses images to save storage space and speed up transfers.

Users can now select a high-resolution image from their device’s gallery and choose to send it in HD by activating the relevant button at the top of the caption screen.

“A lot of people have been asking for this one! You can now share your photos in HD,” said Cathcart.

Users can choose from a standard quality (1,600 x 1,052), which takes less space and is faster to send, or the HD quality (4,096 x 2,692) option.

Doing so will add an HD icon to the image’s message box that both the sender and recipient can see.

The feature is rolling out worldwide over the coming weeks.

According to The Verge, the company is also working on adding support for HD videos soon.

WhatsApp has been working on HD image support since at least January 2023, when user interface elements for the feature were included, but not activated, in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.2.11.

Currently, WhatsApp’s settings let users select “automatic”, “best quality”, and “data saver” when it comes to image quality sent on the platform.

However, even the “best quality” setting compresses photos to some extent to provide faster data transfers that take up less storage space.