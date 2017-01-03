Windows 10 gaining desktop market share

The latest figures from NetMarketShare show that Windows 10 is increasing its install base among desktop users.
In February 2016, Windows 10 had 12.82% of the desktop operating system market share. At the end of December 2016, it was sitting at 24.36%.
Windows 7 still dominates the desktop environment, with a 48.34% share at the end of December 2016.
Windows XP and Windows 8.1 came in at 9.07% and 6.90% respectively at the end of 2016.
Linux scored 2.21% at the end of last year.
