What programmers love, dread, and want

Stack Overflow has published the results of its annual developer survey, showing that Rust remains the most loved programming language in the world.
Swift has slipped to fourth place since 2016, overtaken by Smalltalk and TypeScript.
64,227 developers from 213 countries and territories responded to the survey. Respondents were recruited primarily through channels “owned” by Stack Overflow, such as blog posts and banner ads on the site.
For the second year in a row, Visual Basic was ranked as the most dreaded language. Most dreaded means that a high percentage of developers who are currently using the technology express no interest in continuing to do so.
Python shot to the most wanted language this year, which means it is the language developers want to use more than any other.
Most loved languages
Most dreaded languages
Most wanted languages
Most loved frameworks
Most dreaded frameworks
Most wanted frameworks
Most loved databases
Most dreaded databases
Most wanted databases
Most loved platforms
Most dreaded platforms
Most wanted platforms
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: Any attacks on MyBroadband, its journalists, or other readers will result in a ban.