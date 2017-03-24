What programmers love, dread, and want

Stack Overflow has published the results of its annual developer survey, showing that Rust remains the most loved programming language in the world.

Swift has slipped to fourth place since 2016, overtaken by Smalltalk and TypeScript.

64,227 developers from 213 countries and territories responded to the survey. Respondents were recruited primarily through channels “owned” by Stack Overflow, such as blog posts and banner ads on the site.

For the second year in a row, Visual Basic was ranked as the most dreaded language. Most dreaded means that a high percentage of developers who are currently using the technology express no interest in continuing to do so.

Python shot to the most wanted language this year, which means it is the language developers want to use more than any other.

Most loved languages

Most dreaded languages

Most wanted languages

Most loved frameworks

Most dreaded frameworks

Most wanted frameworks

Most loved databases

Most dreaded databases

Most wanted databases

Most loved platforms

Most dreaded platforms

Most wanted platforms

