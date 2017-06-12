Windows 7 is still king – and is getting more users

The May 2017 figures from NetMarketShare show that Windows 7 is still the desktop operating system of choice – and has grown its user base in recent months.
For May 2017, Windows 7 achieved an operating system market share of 49.46% – up from 48.41% in February 2017.
Windows XP has suffered a decline, dropping from 8.45% in February to 5.66% in May.
Windows 10 saw small growth, gaining just under 2 percentage points to move to 26.78%.
The table below shows the top desktop operating systems by market share for May 2017.
|
Operating Systems – May 2017
|OS
|Market Share
|Windows 7
|49.46%
|Windows 10
|26.78%
|Windows 8.1
|6.74%
|Windows XP
|5.66%
|Mac OS X 10.12
|3.59%
|Linux
|1.99%
|Windows 8
|1.59%
|Mac OS X 10.11
|1.32%
|Mac OS X 10.10
|0.87%
|Windows NT
|0.82%
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: Any attacks on MyBroadband, its journalists, or other readers will result in a ban.