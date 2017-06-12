Windows 7 is still king – and is getting more users

12 June 2017

The May 2017 figures from NetMarketShare show that Windows 7 is still the desktop operating system of choice – and has grown its user base in recent months.

For May 2017, Windows 7 achieved an operating system market share of 49.46% – up from 48.41% in February 2017.

Windows XP has suffered a decline, dropping from 8.45% in February to 5.66% in May.

Windows 10 saw small growth, gaining just under 2 percentage points to move to 26.78%.

The table below shows the top desktop operating systems by market share for May 2017.

Operating Systems – May 2017
OS Market Share
Windows 7 49.46%
Windows 10 26.78%
Windows 8.1 6.74%
Windows XP 5.66%
Mac OS X 10.12 3.59%
Linux 1.99%
Windows 8 1.59%
Mac OS X 10.11 1.32%
Mac OS X 10.10 0.87%
Windows NT 0.82%

