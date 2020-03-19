Slack launches biggest redesign yet

Slack has implemented a major redesign for its desktop and web apps which introduces a number of changes aimed at making the application simpler and easier to use.

New features include an overhauled sidebar, a navigation bar at the top of the app, and a dedicated compose button which can be accessed from anywhere within the interface.

The new navigation bar allows you to easily search Slack and toggle between recent conversations without navigating through separate menus and chats.

“You’ll also notice key information now stored neatly atop your sidebar,” Slack said. “Mentions, reactions to your messages, files, people and apps are all right there for the easiest of referencing.”

The new compose button is accessible at all times from the new sidebar and allows you to draft messages before selecting a chat or contact to send it to.

Organising channels and tools

Slack’s improved sidebar now allows you to organise your channels and contacts into collapsable sections which can be organised by priority.

These sections can be customised, renamed, and flagged as “Urgent” according to your needs.

This feature is only available to Slack users who are on paid subscription plans, however.

Slack has also made it easier to access tools such as Polls from within chats, with users now able to access their library of tools via a lightning bolt icon next to the message input field.

Tools which will become available through these shortcuts include Simple Poll, Cisco WebEx Meetings, and Freshdesk.

“The shortcuts menu is also a home for built-in Slack features such as reminders, calls and beginning custom workflows with Workflow Builder, a visual tool that allows any Slack user to automate routine processes,” Slack said.

The redesigned version of Slack has begun rolling out to desktop and web users across the world.

Working from home

Slack’s platform update comes as an increasing number of people around the world are self-isolating and working from home to combat the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Many South African companies have requested that their employees work from home to limit the impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Employees are also opting to self-quarantine as a way to protect themselves against catching the virus.

Professional messaging applications like Slack are an important tool for remote working, as are platforms like Microsoft Office 365.

Office 365 has seen a big spike in demand following the implementation, resulting in Microsoft scaling back a number of features to handle the influx of new users.

The Slack interface redesign is shown below.

