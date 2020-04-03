Microsoft Edge is now more popular than Firefox

Microsoft Edge has overtaken Mozilla Firefox to become the world’s second-most popular Internet browser, according to data from NetMarketShare.

As of 31 March 2020, Edge has reached 7.59% desktop browser market share, overtaking Firefox, which has a market share of 7.19%.

Google Chrome remains the most popular browser for desktop users with a market share of 68.50% – far ahead of the competition.

Microsoft Edge’s increase in adoption could be attributed to it being the default browser for Windows 10, which many Windows 7 users have upgraded to due to the older operating system’s loss of official support this year.

Microsoft has also launched a new version of Edge based on the Chromium web engine which is available on macOS as well as Windows 10.

Below are the desktop browser market share rankings for March 2020, according to NetMarketShare.

Desktop Browser Share Chrome 68.50% Microsoft Edge 7.59% Firefox 7.19% Internet Explorer 5.87% Safari 3.62% QQ 2.41% Sogou Explorer 1.88% Opera 1.14% Yandex 1.01% UC Browser 0.42%

New Chromium Edge features

Earlier this year, Microsoft revealed a number of new features that it was developing for its Chromium-based Edge desktop browser.

These included a fix for the synchronisation and duplication of favourites, as well as for deleted favourites reappearing.

Features which are planned to be released at a later stage include support to read PDF files aloud, the syncing of browsing history across devices, and the ability to prevent the auto-play of video and audio when the user opens a website.

Microsoft also listed a host of features that it was considering adding, in addition to user-requested features that are not being planned.

Microsoft previously indicated it also plans to add support for Linux operating systems to its Chromium Edge browser.

The new Microsoft Edge browser based on Chromium was released on 15 January 2020 and is available for download from the Microsoft Edge website.

