WhatsApp launches QR code support for Android

WhatsApp has launched its new QR code feature for the beta version of its Android messaging app, WABetaInfo reports.

Support for QR codes was made available through a server-side update for the 2.20.171 beta version of WhatsApp, the report said.

This follows after WhatsApp recently rolled out support for QR codes in a beta update for its iOS app.

WhatsApp’s QR code support allows you to invite other users by scanning their personal QR code, as well as sharing your QR code with others – allowing them to easily add you as a contact.

The report states that within the beta version of WhatsApp on Android, users can access their personal QR code by visiting the Settings menu.

The QR code icon will appear in the top-right of the menu if it is available on your device, and tapping on this icon allows you to either show your code to others or scan a QR code.

It is important to note that the mobile number you use for WhatsApp is embedded in the QR code and subsequently shared with those who scan your QR code.

If you are worried about your QR code being circulated without your control, you can always revoke your existing QR code and generate a new one.

The feature is available today for users running the 2.20.171 beta version of WhatsApp on Android.

WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out the feature over the next few days to all Android beta users.

Multi-device support

WhatsApp is also working on a new feature which will allow users to log into the same account across multiple devices simultaneously.

This functionality is still under development but has been spotted within the beta version of the WhatsApp Android app.

Once the multi-device feature becomes available, users will reportedly be able to receive incoming messages across all of the devices they are logged in to, and all actions (such as archiving chats, deleting messages, etc.) will be synced across devices.

The image below shows the new QR code functionality within the settings menu of the WhatsApp beta app on Android, courtesy of WABetaInfo.