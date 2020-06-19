Apple to bring back iPhone OS – Report

Apple’s next generation of iPhone devices could revive the iPhone OS branding, according to leaker Jon Prosser.

Prosser has suggested that the iOS operating system will be renamed to iPhone OS, which was the initial name for the iPhone’s operating system when it was first launched.

This follows after Apple recently made a distinction between its mobile and tablet operating system by renaming the latter to iPadOS.

The iOS moniker was kept for the mobile operating system, but changing it to iPhone OS would not require the rebranding of other software systems.

Apple’s other operating systems are named of the devices which they run on (macOS, iPadOS, watchOS, etc.), and renaming iOS to iPhone OS would align with this convention.

iPhone OS was the official name of the iPhone’s operating system from its launch in 2007 util 2010, when it was rebranded to iOS.

Leaked information

Several leaks have outlined what consumers can expect from the upcoming iPhone 12, which is expected to launch near the end of 2020.

According to analyst Max Weinbach, the iPhone 12 Pro smartphones will have a 120Hz display that will switch between 60Hz and 120Hz modes depending on what makes sense at the time.

When it makes sense to conserve battery, 60Hz mode will be used, and 120Hz will be used for situations where a higher refresh rate offers significant functional benefits.

Apple is also expected to improve the photographic capabilities of the iPhone 12 Pro range, including improved low-light photography and better zoom.

Analyst Jon Prosser has claimed that all four of the upcoming iPhones will include an upgraded Apple A14 chip so that they can process AI and AR tasks more efficiently.

The new smartphones will also all support 5G connectivity.