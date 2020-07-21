Windows 10X could launch next year – What to expect

Microsoft plans to launch its Windows 10X operating system for single-screen devices next year, according to a report by ZDNet.

Sources told the publication that development was progressing well on Windows 10X, with the commercial release of the software slated for Q2 2021.

According to the report, the dual-screen version of Windows 10X will launch around a year later.

The initial launch of the operating system will reportedly be targeted at business users, with the 2022 releasee adding support for dual-screen devices.

This follows after Microsoft announced a change in its strategy for the deployment of its upcoming Windows 10X operating system earlier this year.

“The world is a very different place than it was last October when we shared our vision for a new category of dual-screen Windows devices,” said Microsoft Windows and Devices chief product officer Panos Panay.

“As we continue to put customers’ needs at the forefront, we need to focus on meeting customers where they are now.”

What is Windows 10X?

Windows 10X is an upcoming version of Microsoft’s Windows 10 operating system built for use with specific single- and dual-screen devices.

It is designed for unconventional interfaces and consequently supports more advanced touch controls than the standard version of Windows 10.

For example, long-pressing on a file will bring up a basic context menu with options to delete, cut, copy, share, rename, and view properties. Additionally, users can move files around by dragging and dropping them.

Microsoft planned to ship the operating system with support for both UWP and Win32 applications, but it now looks like the company has delayed implementation of native support for Win32 apps, Windows Central reports.

The report added that when Windows 10X launches in 2021, it will be aimed at the low-end market and will not include support for legacy Win32 apps.

This support may be added when a more refined version of the operating system is released in 2022.