Here is how Linked Devices will work on WhatsApp

WhatsApp’s latest beta update for Android has provided insight into how the app’s Linked Devices feature will work.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the latest update includes the user interface for this upcoming feature, which will allow users to log into the same WhatsApp account from multiple devices simultaneously.

WhatsApp is now reportedly testing this Linked Devices feature with support for up to four devices per account.

Once it is enabled, the Linked Devices menu will be available from the overflow menu in the app’s home screen.

The menu will allow you to link new devices and reports all the devices linked to your account.

According to previous reports, WhatsApp’s Linked Devices feature will require users to connect to a Wi-Fi connection when logging into a new device with their WhatsApp account.

It has been speculated that this is required because WhatsApp will copy your chat history and relevant media to the newly-linked device.

The Linked Devices menu currently only refers to sending or receiving messages from browsers, computers, or the Facebook portal, but it has been reported that the option to connect another phone to your WhatsApp account will be added in future.

Other changes in the latest Android beta updates for WhatsApp include improved UI for the application’s upcoming advanced search mode, which will allow users to filter files and other media, as well search all chats simultaneously.

WhatsApp also recently announced a number of new features that would launch across the official versions of its Android and iOS applications in the coming weeks.

These included animated stickers, QR codes, KaiOS statuses, and more.

Linked Devices

The images below, courtesy of WABetaInfo, show the new Linked Devices menu in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android.