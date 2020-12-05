Windows 10 faster on Apple chips than Microsoft’s own hardware – Report

A recently-published comparison video shows Windows 10 running faster on Apple’s custom-built processors than Microsoft’s own hardware.

In the comparison – which was reported on by Softpedia News – YouTuber Martin Nobel pitted a Mac Mini with an Apple Silicon M1 processor against the Surface X Pro laptop which employs Microsoft’s custom-built SQ2 chip.

Nobel was able to get Windows 10 up and running on the Mac Mini by using the ACVM emulation launcher to run an ARM64 Virtual Machine instance.

He conducted Geekbench 5 single-core and multi-core benchmarks to see how the system was performing.

The Mac Mini with M1 processor scored an impressive 1,515 for single-core performance, as opposed to the 793 of the Surface Pro X.

In multi-core testing, the Mac Mini also outperformed Microsoft’s machine – hitting 4,998 compared with the Surface Pro X’s 3,113 .

Nobel also illustrated how smoothly the 64-bit Microsoft Edge browser works on the OS, as well as the performance of several x86-based emulated programs like Microsoft’s Chess, Solitaire, and Minesweeper games.

In addition, he was able to run the DOSbox program with no issues.

Ball in Microsoft’s court

Apple has previously said that its new ARM-based processors will be able to support Windows 10.

Speaking in an interview with Ars Technica, Apple senior vice president of software engineering Craig Federighi remarked that it was up to Microsoft if they wanted to bring their operating system to its new platform.

“We have the core technologies for them to do that, to run their ARM version of Windows, which in turn, of course, supports x86 user-mode applications,” he said.

“But that’s a decision Microsoft has to make, to bring to license that technology for users to run on these Macs. But the Macs are certainly very capable of it,” Federighi added.

Below is Martin Nobel’s video showing Windows 10 running on a 2020 Mac Mini with M1 processor.