Windows 10 users warned to uninstall Flash as soon as possible

Windows 10 has begun pushing notifications to users’ desktops that warn them to uninstall Adobe Flash Player as soon as possible.

According to a report by GHacks, if you have a recent version of Flash Player installed on your machine, you will be presented with a message stating that support has officially ended for the product and that it should be removed from your system.

“Thank you for using Adobe Flash Player. Adobe will stop supporting Flash Player after December 31, 2020,” the message states.

“To help secure your system, Adobe will block Flash content from running in Flash Player beginning January 12, 2021.”

“Adobe strongly recommends immediately removing Flash Player from your system by clicking the Uninstall button below,” it adds.

Each time the Flash Player attempts to run its update process, which occurs every seven days, it will display this pop-up message.

Final scheduled update

The final schedule update for Flash Player was published by Adobe last year, with support officially ending for the product on 31 December 2020 – except in mainland China.

In the announcement of its last patch, Adobe advised users to immediately uninstall Flash Player from their computers to protect their systems.

“Uninstalling Flash Player will help secure your system since Adobe does not intend to issue Flash Player updates or security patches after the EOL date,” it said.

It added that some users will continue to be shown reminders from Adobe that they should uninstall Flash Player.

These are the reminders that are now appearing on Windows 10 devices which have recent versions of Flash Player installed.

Adobe said that the decision to kill Flash Player is based on the fact that other open standards – including HTML5, WebGL, and WebAssembly – have continually matured and are now viable alternatives for Flash content.

“Also, major browser vendors are integrating these open standards into their browsers and deprecating most other plug-ins (like Flash Player),” said Adobe.

It said that the retirement of Adobe Flash was coordinated with several top browser vendors and it provided three years notice regarding the retirement of the tool.

