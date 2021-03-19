Windows 10X launch delayed – Report

Microsoft’s long-awaited Windows 10X operating system could now be delayed until the second half of 2021.

This new operating system was supposed to launch in 2020 with the Surface Neo, a dual-screen device designed for unconventional interfaces with more advanced touch controls.

Since then, however, Microsoft announced that it would change its strategy from dual-screen towards low-cost, single-screen devices.

Following this statement, Microsoft has been silent with regards to the Windows 10X release.

According to sources cited by reputed Zac Bowden, the company has decided to push the launch of Windows 10X back a bit more to ensure the product is ready and robust for a smooth release.

“I believe Microsoft is now aiming to sign-off on a shipping build of Windows 10X in late spring [South African autumn] and hopes to have the first single-screen PCs begin shipping later in the second half of this year,” Bowden said.

Microsoft originally shifted the Windows 10 update calendar to make way for the new operating system (OS).

However, in light of the continuing postponement of Windows 10X, Microsoft recently rolled out the new Windows 10 21H1 update for commercial customers to test and explore before it is released to the general public.

This can be accessed through all standard channels, including Windows Update, Windows Server Update Services (WSUS), and Azure Marketplace.

Expected features

It has been almost two years since Windows 10X’s first reveal.

Even though it is another iteration of Windows 10, it is expected to introduce a whole new experience in terms of look and design.

In a pre-release preview, the single screen Windows 10X featured a Start Menu that is centred on the panel as well as a simplified list of installed apps with a recently used files and applications list below and a web search bar at the top.

The File Explorer has also been streamlined with minimal trimmings and a simple way of accessing files.

It comes equipped with a new anti-theft protection feature designed to deter thieves and prevent people from resetting a stolen device.

With the feature enabled, a PIN or Microsoft Account password is required to reset the system, reinstall Windows 10X and restore it to default settings.

Equally important, it can support facial recognition through Windows Hello. In order to save the user some time, it will also skip the lock screen until you’ve signed in.