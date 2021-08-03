Windows 365 launched

Microsoft has announced the general availability of Windows 365, the company’s new cloud service for its desktop operating system.

“Windows 365 takes the operating system to the Microsoft Cloud, securely streaming the full Windows experience—including all your apps, data, and settings—to your personal or corporate devices,” said Scott Manchester, partner director of programme management for Windows 365.

“This approach creates a fully new personal computing category, specifically for the hybrid world: the Cloud PC.”

Manchester said that Windows 365 will offer cloud-hosted versions of Windows 10. Windows 11 will be added to the service later this year.

“The Cloud PC draws on the power of the cloud to provide a powerful, simple, and secure full Windows 10 or Windows 11 experience that you can use to empower your workforce, regardless of location or device,” stated Manchester.

“Windows 365 provides an instant-on boot experience that enables users to stream all their personalized applications, tools, data, and settings from the cloud across any device,” he said.

This includes Windows, Mac, iPad, and Android devices. Linux will be supported soon.

“The Windows experience is consistent, no matter the device. You can pick up right where you left off, because the state of your Cloud PC remains the same, even when you switch devices,” said Manchester.