Android 12 possible launch date revealed

Google could release Android 12 for Pixel users on 4 October, according to an XDA report.

Mishaal Rahman, XDA editor-in-chief, posted an internal Google document showing when the company will stop approving software builds based on Android 10 and 11.

The document also indicated the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) publication date for Android 12 — 4 October 2021.

Based on the history of prior releases, it will “very likely coincide with the release of the Android 12 stable update for Pixel phones,” XDA said.

The Android 12 stable update may be released on October 4, as that’s when Google plans to release to AOSP. This tentative release date was also mentioned by a 3PL. pic.twitter.com/PMN802gQj0 — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) September 12, 2021

Android released the final beta for their new software last week, previewing several Material You features to be included in the final version of Android 12.

This latest version of Material Design focuses on making the most of available display real estate and reintroduces colour that was previously missing from Android software.

The fifth beta of Android 12 introduced new versions of Google Clock and Calculator, which both feature colourful accents based on the theme installed.

The release of Android’s new software is happening later than in previous years.

With no clear reason for the slower release, XDA suggests this is because Android 12 is a “more substantive release” than prior OS versions.