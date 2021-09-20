Android app store spotted on Microsoft Store

Amazon’s Android Appstore has been spotted in the Microsoft Store, suggesting that the app is currently being tested before a public rollout.

Microsoft punted integrated Android app support as one of the significant new features in its new operating system, Windows 11, during its official unveiling on 24 June.

Support for the apps would be enabled using Intel Bridge technology and hosted on the Amazon Appstore within the Microsoft Store.

Well-known leaker WalkingCat recently shared a link to a preview version of the app listed on the Microsoft Store.

However, it is not available to download at the moment, with a description accompanying the app stating “Amazon Confidential – For testing purposes”.

The app is likely being tested internally and should be available later for Windows Insiders in the Dev and Beta channels before rolling out to the official consumer versions of Windows.

There is no indication of when this should be, however.

Microsoft did not include integrated support for Android apps in its list of features for Windows in its more recent launch date announcement for the OS.

The company said the feature would only be in preview for Windows Insiders in the “coming months”.

It’s doubtful the app store would be thoroughly tested to be ready for the official launch on 5 October 2021, about two weeks from now.

The addition of Android apps would add a significant number of new apps to Microsoft’s catalogue.

During its unveiling of Windows 11, Microsoft showed that Android apps would work like standard Windows desktop apps with the ability to use new features like Snap Layouts and Snap Groups.

Users will also be able to pin the apps to the taskbar or onto the Windows Start menu for quick access.

Microsoft’s biggest OS rival, Apple, already offers integrated support for iOS apps on Macs running its M1 chips.

