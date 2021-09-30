New tool lets unsupported PCs install Windows 11

A new tool that lets users bypass Windows 11 system requirements and install preview versions of the operating system on unsupported devices has surfaced online.

The MediaCreationTool wrapper, the work of GitHub developer AveYo, lets you create a special ISO for updating from any version of Windows 10 to Windows 11.

The open-source tool runs a script that skips the hardware verification steps of the Windows 11 installation process and the dynamic updates feature.

That enables almost any computer to get the operating system.

Users who could benefit will be those with processors older than the Intel 8th-generation series or AMD Ryzen 2000 series.

In addition, systems without Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 can install the OS.

Bleeping Computer has tested the tool and successfully installed Windows 11 preview build 22463 without any issues.

The image below shows a screenshot of the About Windows section on the particular device.

Microsoft recently started kicking users with unsupported PCs out of the Windows 11 Insider programme after it initially allowed them to give it a test run.

The company has come under fire for its Windows 11 requirements, which leave out many systems that have appeared to be more than capable of running the OS without problems.

At first glance, the Windows 11 system requirements don’t appear excessive.

However, the list of supported CPUs excludes many powerful processors from 2017 and earlier.

The company has defended its approach with findings from its testing period with unsupported devices.

“From Windows Insider machines, those that did not meet the minimum system requirements had 52% more kernel mode crashes (blue screens) than those that did meet the requirements,” Microsoft said.

“Machines that met the requirements provided a 99.8% crash-free experience that is effectively managed by OEMs and IHVs through modern driver update management.”

“Additionally, on unsupported hardware app hangs are 17% more likely, and for first-party apps, we see 43% more crashes,” it added.

Microsoft has also suggested it could potentially block updates, including security and other critical patches, on systems that do not meet these official requirements.

AveYo has maintained that this is a marketing FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt) attempt and that it will only be feature upgrades impacted.

In either event, he said the script also unlocked feature updates on the latest insider builds.

“As of now, the bypass is viable for 22H1 builds,” AveYo said.

It remains to be seen if it will also work on the official Windows 11 release, which will start rolling out on 5 October 2021.

