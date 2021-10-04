iOS 15 allows users to report scam apps

Apple has added back the “Report a Problem” button to its App Store and added an option to let users report scam applications, according to a report from The Verge.

This is a welcome change after reports that showed 2% of the top-1,000 earning apps available through the App Store were found to be scams.

After tapping the “Report a Problem” button, users will be able to “Report a scam or fraud” through the following menu, according to FlickType founder and App Store critic Kosta Eleftheriou.

Before iOS 15, users could only choose from “Report suspicious activity”, “Report a quality issue”, “Request a refund”, or “Find my content”.

In a major reversal, Apple quietly added back the “Report a Problem” @AppStore button in iOS 15: pic.twitter.com/UopiPDEV7e — Kosta Eleftheriou (@keleftheriou) October 3, 2021

None of the options provided a clear route to report a scam application, with the “Report suspicious activity” option taking users straight to Apple Support.

Even worse is that users could only select the “Report a quality issue” once they had purchased the application — meaning they had already fallen for the scam.

This change to the App Store allows users to flag suspicious applications without having already paid for them.

iOS 15 was released on 20 September and included the ability to rate Apple’s own applications, including the Apple Maps, News, and Podcast applications.