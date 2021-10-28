New features for WhatsApp on desktop

WhatsApp is adding Privacy Settings to the WhatsApp desktop app, reports WABetaInfo.

This will allow users to manage who can see their personal information directly on the app, including their profile photo, about, and last seen status.

Users will also be able to turn read receipts on or off, set who can add them to groups, and manage blocked contacts.

Previously, these settings were only accessible through the mobile app.

WABetaInfo reported that the feature is currently under development and should be rolled out in a future update of the WhatsApp Desktop beta.

WhatsApp has been improving the desktop experience with several new features and improvements in recent weeks.

These changes come after the company announced new multi-device support that will allow for using the app across multiple devices without having a smartphone connected to the Internet as the main “source of truth”.

WhatsApp offers web, macOS, Windows, and Portal apps, but these currently only mirror the contents of the mobile app.

With the new capability, WhatsApp can be used on up to four other non-phone devices simultaneously, even if the phone is switched off.

The multi-device features are currently in testing and available in a separate beta for Android and iOS users.

If you wish to participate, follow the steps below for your specific device:

Android

Open WhatsApp and tap the three-dot menu at the top right. Select “Linked Devices”. Choose “Multi-device beta”. Tap “JOIN BETA”.

iPhone

Go to WhatsApp Settings. Tap “Linked Devices”. Tap “Multi-Device Beta”. Tap “Join Beta”.

