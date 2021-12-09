Google launches Android12L beta

Google has released the first beta of Android 12L, a version of its latest mobile operating system made for big-screen devices like tablets and foldables.

Google claims the update improves the Android 12 experience on larger displays.

“We’ve optimised and polished the system UI for large screens, made multi-tasking more powerful and intuitive, and improved our compatibility support for apps, so they look better by default,” it stated.

Among the notable improvements is the notification shade making better use of extra screen space by showing Quick Settings and notifications in a two-column layout.

Google has also moved the lock screen pattern and PIN controls on tablets to the side of the screen to make them easier to reach.

Multi-tasking capabilities in split-screen mode have improved with a new taskbar that allows for easier launching and switching between apps.

The taskbar can be summoned or hidden using a long press, and users can drag and drop apps directly from the taskbar onto their chosen screen side.

Alternatively, they can use a new “Split” action in the overview to instantly enter split-screen mode.

In addition, Google said that all apps will now be allowed to enter multi-window mode, regardless of whether they are resizable.

Google said it has also improved visuals and stability in compatibility mode, which is for apps that are not yet optimised for large-screen devices.

It has also provided a handful of developer APIs to help developers add support for the new features in their apps.

For a full list of new features available on Android12L, visit the Android 12L developer information page.

