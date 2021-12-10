Google adding Android games to Windows

Google is planning to release its Play Games app in 2022, allowing games from the Play Store to run on Windows laptops, PCs, and tablets.

According to a report from The Verge, players will be able to resume games on a Windows computer after playing them on a smartphone, Chromebook, or tablet.

“Starting in 2022, players will be able to experience their favourite Google Play games on more devices: seamlessly switching between a phone, tablet, Chromebook, and soon, Windows PCs,” Greg Hartrell, product director for games at Google, told The Verge.

“This Google built product brings the best of Google Play Games to more laptops and desktops, and we are thrilled to expand our platform for players to enjoy their favourite Android games even more.”

Google said it has built the app and will distribute the app itself.

The company made the announcement during The Game Awards on Thursday, 9 December, where they promised a release sometime next year.

Hartrell said that games would run locally and not be streamed from the cloud.

“This will be a native Windows app distributed by Google, which will support Windows 10 and up,” he said.

“It will not involve game streaming.”

The announcement comes after Microsoft began testing Android apps on Windows 11 as part of its Windows Insider Programme.

