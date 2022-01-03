Microsoft patches year-change Exchange bug

Microsoft offered a solution to a bug that caused some email messages to become stuck on its Exchange platforms due to what it said was a new-year-related date checking failure.

The problem wasn’t security related, the company said in a blog post, which didn’t say how widespread the issue was.

A subsequent update gave two fixes, one that could be applied to all of a client’s servers and another that needed to be applied manually to individual servers.

The bug caused messages to get stuck in transport queues on Exchange Server 2016 and Exchange Server 2019, the company said.

“The problem relates to a date check failure with the change of the new year and it not a failure of the AV engine itself,” Microsoft said.

