Windows is getting a major security feature — but needs a factory reset

Microsoft has announced a new security feature for Windows 11 called Smart App Control, but to activate it, existing users of the operating system have to factory reset their PCs.

PCWorld reported that new Windows 11 devices would ship with the latest security feature enabled, but users who already have Windows 11 will have to reset their PCs.

Microsoft has not set a launch date for Smart App Control. It said that the feature would ship with a future version of Windows.

In a Microsoft blog post on Tuesday, David Weston, the head of Enterprise and OS security at Microsoft, outlined the measures to combat cyber threats to Windows 11 and its shift to hybrid work.

Due to the shift to working from home some days of the week, Microsoft said Windows 11 had been designed to act as an operating system for hybrid businesses.

However, cybercriminals have wasted no time improving their speed and accuracy in targeting the new hybrid work model.

Weston stated that this had put “cybersecurity issues and risks” at the top of the list of concerns for business decision-makers for 2022.

Smart App Control is part of Microsoft’s measures in Windows 11 to account for these threats and is focused on providing app security without the App Store.

The Smart App Control will prevent malicious malware from running on Windows devices by blocking untrusted or unsigned applications.

This protection is more advanced than prior browser-based security functions like Smart Screen by being directly woven into the OS at the process level.

Smart App Control only allows processes to run which are predicted to be safe through code signing and an AI model for application trust in the Microsoft Cloud.

Microsoft said that these new systems ensure that users use safe and reliable applications on Windows 11.

Smart App Control is one of several coming security features Microsoft said it is developing for Windows 11.