Adobe tests free web-based Photoshop

Adobe plans to make its browser-based version of Photoshop free to use in the future, The Verge reports.

The company has reportedly started testing the web application’s free version in Canada. Users require a free Adobe account to get access.

According to the report, Photoshop Web will become a “freemium” service, with Adobe planning to lock certain features behind a paywall.

However, Adobe assured the free version would contain enough tools to perform all of Photoshop’s core functions.

The company did not give details on when the service would launch in other regions.

Adobe initially launched its Photoshop web beta in October 2021 but only offered basic editing and collaboration functions.

The web application lets users without the Photoshop desktop application or a Creative Cloud subscription review and add comments to shared documents.

However, Adobe has continually updated the web application to expand its capabilities beyond collaboration and basic editing.

Most recently, Adobe added Curves, RefineEdge, the Dodge and Burn tools, and Smart Object conversion.

Adobe also updated Photoshop on the web’s user interface, improved performance, and added tutorials for users unfamiliar with Photoshop.

