Snapchat testing subscription service with friend location tracking

Snapchat is testing a paid subscription that will give users early access to new features and, according to app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi, could also show you your friends’ whereabouts.

“We’re doing early internal testing of Snapchat Plus, a new subscription service for Snapchatters,” Snap spokesperson Liz Markman told The Verge.

“We’re excited about the potential to share exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features with our subscribers, and learn more about how we can best serve our community.”

Paluzzi revealed several additional features that could be included with the platform’s subscription service, including pinning a friend as your #1 BFF, getting access to exclusive icons, and viewing your friends’ locations over the last 24 hours.

So… by subscribing to #Snapchat+ you can:

1️⃣ Pin a friend as a #1 BFF

2️⃣ Get access to exclusive Snapchat icons

3️⃣ Display a badge in your profile

4️⃣ See your orbit with BFF

5️⃣ See your Friend’s whereabouts in the last 24 hours

6️⃣ See how many friends have rewatched your story — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) June 16, 2022

Paluzzi specified that your friends would have to share their location for you to see their whereabouts over the last 24 hours.

According to Paluzzi’s posts, the subscription service — Snapchat+ — will cost €4.59 (R77) a month, €24.99 (R420) for six months, or €45.99 (R774) for 12 months.