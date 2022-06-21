WhatsApp testing updated iOS interface for emoji reactions

WhatsApp is working on adding more message reaction emojis to the six currently available for users on iOS devices, according to a WABetaInfo report.

The app currently lets users on both Android and iOS choose from six reactions, including like, Love, Laugh, Surprised, Sad, and Thanks.

The updated reactions on iOS will include a plus symbol, which, once tapped, will display a draggable popup to select and search for more emojis with which to react.

It will also remember recently used reactions and display them at the top of the popup window.

The feature is currently in development on Android and iOS, and there is currently no specified release date.

Meta-owned WhatsApp announced that it would start rolling out message reactions on Thursday, 5 May 2022, and Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, indicated that the platform would add more options in future.

“Reactions on WhatsApp start rolling out today,” Zuckerberg said.

“We’re including 🙏 to help spread thanks and appreciation. More expressions coming soon.”

WhatsApp’s message reaction feature differs slightly from Facebook’s as it dropped the “care” and “angry” reactions in favour of the “thanks” emoji, as Zuckerberg mentioned.

Now read: Snapchat testing subscription service with friend location tracking