WhatsApp testing major changes — including group admin delete feature

WhatsApp is rolling out several significant changes to its messaging platform, including the ability for group admins to delete any message for everyone.

Other changes include a feature that lets group members view participants that have left or been removed within 60 days and a revamped context menu on the WhatsApp desktop app.

The admin delete feature is currently rolling out to select beta testers, and it will let WhatsApp Group admins delete messages for everyone, according to a WABetaInfo report.

The Google-owned messaging platform started work on the feature — which helps admins moderate their WhatsApp groups better — in December 2021.

Group participants can always see when an admin has deleted a message for everyone as their name appears within the chat bubble.

Beta testers who are group admins can verify if the feature is enabled on their device by attempting to delete an incoming message on their group. They will see a “delete for everyone” option if it is activated.

However, WABetaInfo specified that the rollout for the feature is “incredibly slow”.

WhatsApp is also rolling out a feature on its iOS beta that lets group members view participants that have left or been removed from the group.

WABetaInfo reports that select iOS beta testers will have an option at the end of the list of group participants to view people who left or were removed in the last 60 days.

If enabled, the feature is available to any group member and not limited to just admins.

The update also removes the chat notification informing participants when someone has left or been removed from the group.

WhatsApp has also enabled a revamped context menu on its beta version of the Windows desktop app, according to WABetaInfo.

The company had previously enabled the redesigned menu in June, but it failed to include the spell-check feature and was reverted in a subsequent update.

However, the revamped menu is back, allowing you to check your spelling before sending a message.

It also offers redesigned shortcuts to format text such as bold, italic, and strikethrough.

