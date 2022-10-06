WhatsApp starts testing Premium subscription for businesses

WhatsApp has started rolling out its Premium subscription plan for businesses in the latest beta versions of the Android and iOS apps, WABetaInfo reports.

The publication first revealed that WhatsApp was working on a subscription service with some value-added features for WhatsApp for Business in May 2022.

In its current beta form, the plan adds two significant features.

Firstly, businesses can link up to 10 devices to the same account to make managing conversations between multiple employees and customers easier.

General WhatsApp users can only use the same account on up to four devices.

Secondly, businesses will be able to create a custom short link that directs customers to a landing page or a WhatsApp chat.

This will appear in the format “https://wa.me/” followed by a custom name or phrase. Businesses can modify the link every 90 days.

The screenshot below from WABetaInfo shows what this feature looks like in the WhatsApp for Business beta app.

The existing WhatsApp for Business features will remain free, and the subscription service will be optional.

WABetaInfo reported that prices of the Premium plan would differ based on the country of the particular business.

WhatsApp will likely only roll the subscription service out to stable releases of the WhatsApp for Business app once it is satisfied with the beta test results.

The Premium plan will not be available to users of the standard WhatsApp app.

