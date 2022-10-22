Microsoft announces Windows 11 Start menu and Widgets update

Microsoft has announced it is implementing several changes to the Windows 11 Start menu.

Windows 11 users will start seeing badging on their profile icons in the menu so that users can stay up-to-date with actions that need to be taken before shutting down or rebooting their devices.

“We are trying out a small change to the Start menu where some Insiders will see badging on their user profile notifying them that certain actions need to be taken,” Microsoft said.

The tech giant is making changes to Windows 11 Widgets that see the header moved to other locations and new icons being used.

Microsoft said the changes would help it learn how to best optimise the Widgets board for Windows users.

“By using monoline icons, our goal is to bring consistent, clean, and accessible icons to communicate action and features with simple visuals for users,” it said.

Microsoft has also made device continuity refinements to its voice typing feature that will let users sync their settings across all devices signed in to the same Microsoft account.

“We are rolling out a change to sync voice typing settings, Automatic punctuation and Voice typing launcher, across all devices signed in using the same Microsoft account,” it stated.

Users can go to Settings > Accounts > Windows backup > Remember my preferences > Accessibility to enable or disable the feature.

“This currently only works with Microsoft accounts today with AAD support coming later,” Microsoft added.

