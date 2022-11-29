WhatsApp copies Signal’s Note to Self

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature to iOS and Android users that lets them send messages to themselves, parent company Meta Platforms told TechCrunch.

WhatsApp’s Message Yourself feature puts the user’s contact at the top of the list when creating new messages.

Once selected, users can send themselves reminders, notes, shopping lists, and anything else they might need to remember.

Like with other messages, WhatsApp will notify the user when they send a message to themselves, and users can pin their Message Yourself chat to the top of their conversation list.

WABetaInfo first spotted the new feature in October 2022 while it was part of a beta test, but WhatsApp-parent Meta has now confirmed that it is now rolling out globally.

Before the Message Yourself feature, users could only send themselves messages by creating a group in which they were the only member or by using third-party “click to chat” apps.

WhatsApp isn’t the first messaging platform to include the ability to send a message to yourself.

Signal’s Note to Self feature works similarly to WhatsApp’s Message Yourself, including allowing users to send themselves disappearing messages.

Signal users can access the feature by tapping on compose and selecting the “Note to Self” option in their contact list.

Users can type a message or select the “+” icon to send themselves a file such as an image, contact, or location.

