This app creates 3D models of real objects using the iPhone’s camera

Epic Games’ free RealityScan app — which lets users scan real-life objects and convert them into 3D models — is now available on iOS, the company announced in a blog post.

The app could be a valuable tool for developers, allowing them to recreate real-world objects for video games and other projects without building them from scratch.

“Scanning” is relatively straightforward, requiring users to take photos of the object from as many angles as possible.

RealityScan shows each picture in augmented reality and provides a heat map indicating parts of the object that don’t have sufficient coverage.

The app lets users export their 3D models to Sketchfab — a platform for sharing 3D models — and they can preview the model in RealityScan before they do so.

Epic says it will automatically upgrade users to Sketchfab Pro upon their first export from RealityScan to the platform and give them a year’s free subscription. Sketchfab Pro is priced at $15 (R263, excl. fees) a year.

From SketchFab, users can add the model to other apps, such as Epic’s Unreal Engine.

While the app is currently only available on iPhones and iPads, Epic says it is working on an Android version that will arrive in 2023.