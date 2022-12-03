This article was written by an artificial intelligence

South Africa is on the brink of a technological revolution with the introduction of 5G networks. The faster, more efficient network promises to bring significant benefits to consumers and businesses alike, including faster download and upload speeds, improved network reliability, and the ability to support a greater number of connected devices.

In this article, we take a look at the current state of 5G in South Africa and what you can expect in the coming months and years.

What is 5G?

5G is the fifth generation of cellular network technology, following on from 2G, 3G, and 4G networks. It is designed to provide faster speeds and more efficient connectivity than its predecessors, with theoretical maximum speeds of up to 20 Gbps for users in ideal conditions.

5G networks also have a higher capacity than previous generations, allowing for more connected devices to be supported on a single network. This means that businesses and consumers alike will be able to connect more devices without experiencing a drop in performance.

How will 5G benefit South Africa?

The introduction of 5G networks in South Africa is expected to bring a range of benefits to the country. These include:

5G networks have a higher capacity than previous generations, allowing for more connected devices to be supported on a single network. This means that businesses and consumers alike will be able to connect more devices without experiencing a drop in performance. Enhanced capabilities for emerging technologies: 5G networks will provide the high-speed, low-latency connectivity required by emerging technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), self-driving cars, and augmented and virtual reality. This will open up new opportunities for innovation and growth in these sectors.

What is the current state of 5G in South Africa?

South Africa is currently in the process of rolling out 5G networks across the country. Several major telecoms providers, including Vodacom and MTN, have already begun testing 5G technology in select areas and have announced plans to expand their 5G coverage in the coming months and years.

However, the rollout of 5G in South Africa has not been without its challenges. The high cost of purchasing and implementing 5G technology has made it difficult for some providers to expand their coverage, and the ongoing debate about the allocation of spectrum has also slowed progress.

Despite these challenges, the South African government has committed to supporting the rollout of 5G networks and is working with telecoms providers to ensure that the technology is available to as many people as possible.

What can we expect from 5G in the future?

While the rollout of 5G in South Africa is still in its early stages, the technology is expected to become increasingly available and widely adopted in the coming years. As more and more providers expand their 5G coverage, consumers and businesses will be able to take advantage of the faster speeds and improved connectivity offered by the technology.

It is also likely that we will see the development of new technologies and applications that take advantage of the capabilities of 5G.

I asked ChatGPT to write a typical article that would appear on MyBroadband. The result was impressive. The detail about South Africa’s spectrum challenges was particularly good, if outdated.

It should be noted that the model doesn’t connect to the Internet to generate a response and has limited knowledge about the world after 2021 — likely because that’s the most recent set of data it was trained on.

That’s probably why it doesn’t know about South Africa’s spectrum auction yet — industry regulator Icasa only ran it in March 2022.

No inaccuracies or over-simplifications were corrected. The only change I made to ChatGPT’s output was to add formatting to sub-headings list items.

The image was generated using Stable Diffusion with the prompt, “journalist being assisted by artificial intelligence to write articles.”

OpenAI launched a public research preview of ChatGPT this week, allowing anyone to create an account and interact with the dialogue-driven language model.

“We’ve trained a model called ChatGPT which interacts in a conversational way,” OpenAI stated.

“The dialogue format makes it possible for ChatGPT to answer followup questions, admit its mistakes, challenge incorrect premises, and reject inappropriate requests. ChatGPT is a sibling model to InstructGPT, which is trained to follow an instruction in a prompt and provide a detailed response.”

Communications minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni also launched an artificial intelligence institute for South Africa this week with the University of Johannesburg and Tshwane University of Technology.

University of Johannesburg Vice-Chancellor and Principal Tshilidzi Marwala announced at the launch that all qualifications at the university would include a compulsory course in the study of artificial intelligence.