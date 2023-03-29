Microsoft’s plans for Windows 12

Microsoft plans to make Windows 12 a more modern operating system (OS) with faster updates, improved security, and artificial intelligence integration.

That is what sources familiar with the software giant’s development plans for the upcoming OS have reportedly told Windows Central’s Zac Bowden.

Bowden, well known for his accurate early reporting on early and unreleased Windows features, said Microsoft was working on a project dubbed CorePC, a modular and customisable variant of Windows that will be compatible with various devices.

CorePC is expected to be the underlying architecture for Windows 12, codenamed “Hudson Valley”.

The big distinction between CorePC and existing Windows architecture is that it will be state separated.

State separation allows quicker updates and better security through read-only partitions that users and third-party apps cannot access. This is similar to how Android and iPadOS function.

In contrast, existing versions of Windows write all data — including system files, user documents, and application files — to a single writable partition.

Microsoft previously worked on a state-separated architecture with Windows 10X for dual-screen devices, part of a now-cancelled project called Core OS.

Whereas that initiative focused on building a lightweight version of Windows from the ground up, CorePC is stripping Windows down to its core functions — with various levels of features designed for specific use cases.

Bowden said his sources argued that this version of Windows could truly compete with ChromeOS regarding storage capacity, performance, and efficiency.

One version of CorePC designed for basic education computers can only run the Edge browser, web and Android apps, and the Office suite — and is currently in testing.

Another iteration will support Windows’ complete set of features but with state separation enabled.

For older apps that require a shared state OS, Microsoft is developing a compatibility layer dubbed Neon.

Taking a cue from Apple, Microsoft is also testing a CorePC variant that Bowden described as “silicon-optimised”.

It focuses on reducing legacy overhead, artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, and vertically-optimised hardware and software experiences.

Among the AI capabilities currently under development include a feature allowing Windows to analyse content being displayed and provide contextual prompts to launch projects or apps based on that information quickly.

In addition, the AI could identify subjects in pictures and allow users to cut and paste them for use elsewhere.

Windows 12 is expected to be launched in 2024, but it remains to be seen whether it will ship with CorePC as its underlying architecture.

