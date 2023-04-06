Google wants Android app developers to let you delete your account

Google has announced a Play Store policy change that will force Android developers to add an option for users to delete their accounts and in-app data.

The changes are set to take effect in early 2024, and every app listed in the Play Store will have to display links in the “Data deletion” section to let users request their accounts and data to be deleted.

“For apps that enable app account creation, developers will soon need to provide an option to initiate account and data deletion from within the app and online,” Google said in a blog post.

It should be noted that only including an option to delete user accounts and data within the app itself isn’t sufficient. Google also wants developers to offer a web-based option so that users can delete their information without reinstalling the app.

“As the new policy states, when you fulfil a request to delete an account, you must also delete the data associated with that account,” Google said.

“The feature also gives developers a way to provide more choice: users who may not want to delete their account entirely can choose to delete other data only where applicable (such as activity history, images, or videos). ”

“For developers that need to retain certain data for legitimate reasons such as security, fraud prevention, or regulatory compliance, you must clearly disclose those data retention practices,” it added.

Google requires that developers share further detail on their data deletion practices by 7 December 2023, which will be available for users to view in app store listings from early 2024.

Developers who fail to provide the necessary information cannot publish new apps or app updates.

Google is offering developers the option to extend this deadline to 31 May 2024 through the Play Console. After that date, non-compliant apps could be removed from the Google Play Store.

