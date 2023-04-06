Microsoft previews tab sharing in Edge with Workspaces

Microsoft is rolling out a limited public preview of its Workspaces feature for the Edge browser that will let users save and share tabs using a single link.

The company says the Workspace feature will help keep collaborators on the same page, with updates to web tabs, favourites, and documents taking place in real-time.

“In Workspaces, you can create a single, shared view of your group’s web pages and documents within a unique browser window, with real-time updates,” it said in a blog post.

The Workspaces tab in Edge sits in the top-left corner of the browser, and clicking on it will give users the option to create and name a Workspace.

They can then add tabs to the Workspace and share them with others. It should be noted that users can only access Edge Workspaces if they have and are signed into a Microsoft account.

Microsoft assured privacy and security are top priorities and emphasized that shared Workspaces don’t share browser data or confidential account data like logins, cookies, and passwords.

“It is important to note that this feature is not browser screensharing, nor does it share browser data among people who are sharing an Edge Workspace,” Microsoft said.

“Each user will only see content that they have access to.”

Those interested can access the preview here. Users who sign up will receive five invites to send to friends and family to join the preview.

“As we are starting with [a] limited preview, this will be subject to availability,” Microsoft added.

Now read: Best virtual meeting apps for South African businesses