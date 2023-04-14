Google rolling out major design changes in Chat

Alphabet Inc. is rolling out a revamped user interface for Google Chat, bringing the messaging platform more in line with its other apps like Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Gmail.

The update is based on Google’s Material Design 3, which includes new fonts, colours, layouts, and panel sizing.

Google says the revamped user interface is designed to help increase collaboration and streamline workflows.

“Specifically, you’ll notice changes to the top app bar, left navigation, main message view, compose setup, new topic button, and the thread panel within direct messages and spaces,” it said in a blog post.

“We hope this modernised product experience increases collaboration and enables you to more easily complete tasks within your workflow.”

The revamped messaging platform is available to all Google Workspace and legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers. It is also available to users with personal Gmail accounts.

Google says it will take up to 15 days for the changes to become visible to some users. It started rolling out the update on Thursday, 13 April 2023.

The company has recently implemented several improvements in its Workspace, software development, research, and cloud apps, including the addition of ChatGPT-like tools.

In March 2023, Google started rolling out various generative AI features and capabilities in its apps.

Google said that generative AI would be able to do the following in Workspace:

Draft, reply, summarise, and prioritise your emails in Gmail;

Brainstorm, proofread, write, and rewrite in Docs;

Create auto-generate images, audio, and video in Slides;

Go from raw data to insights and analysis via auto-completion, formula generation, and contextual categorisation in Sheets;

Generate new backgrounds and capture notes in Meet; and,

Enable workflows for getting things done in Chat.

Other Google software featuring these generative AI tools include PaLM API, Vertex AI, and its App Builder.

