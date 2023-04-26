WhatsApp launches multi-phone support

WhatsApp has started rolling out support for using one account across multiple phones.

WABetaInfo previously reported that the popular chat app had begun testing the feature on the WhatsApp beta for Android in November 2022.

WhatsApp said the feature was highly requested and will now be rolled out globally to all users in the coming weeks.

It allows users to link and use the same WhatsApp account on up to four other smartphones, the same limit for WhatsApp’s multi-device feature on web browsers, tablets and desktops.

“Linking phones as companion devices makes messaging easier,” WhatsApp said. “You can switch between phones without signing out and pick up your chats where you left off.”

“If you’re a small business owner, additional employees are now able to respond to customers directly from their phones under the same WhatsApp Business account.”

The illustration of multi-phone below shows the same WhatsApp account running on an Android and iOS smartphone.

WhatsApp said that each linked phone would connect to its servers independently, ensuring that personal messages, media, and calls remain end-to-end encrypted.

As an additional security measure, WhatsApp will automatically log users out on companion devices if the primary device remains inactive for an extended period.

WhatsApp will also offer an easier way to link companion devices in the coming weeks.

This will allow users to enter their phone number on WhatsApp Web to receive a one-time code, which can then be used on their phone to enable device linking.

Currently, doing this requires scanning a QR code on their computer screen with their phone.

WhatsApp said it planned to introduce this feature to more companion devices in the future.