Microsoft adding gaming mode to Edge

In an effort to gain further support from the gaming community, Microsoft is working on a new feature — Edge for Gamers — which it says provides an enhanced user experience both inside and outside of gaming sessions.

According to a Bleeping Computer report, the new mode enables a range of enhancements, including a gaming-oriented home page and new sidebar apps aimed at gamers.

It also adds a gaming efficiency mode, presumably reducing browser resource usage to provide the best in-game experience.

Users who enable the Edge for Gamers mode will be able to choose from a range of customisation options that align with popular gaming aesthetics, including dark mode and gaming-specific themes.

However, it is still in the early stages of development.

Once live, users can go to Settings, Appearance, and then scroll down to enable “Edge for Gamers” under the Customise browser section.

According to Bleeping Computer, enabling Edge for Gamers doesn’t significantly change the browsing experience.

It notes that users are automatically redirected to the Edge Add-on Store once enabled, and popular gaming apps like Twitch and Discord are added to the sidebar.

The tech giant has been improving its Edge browser to compete with popular browsers like Google Chrome.

In March 2022, a leak revealed that Microsoft had begun testing a built-in cryptocurrency wallet, which it said includes integrated security features to protect against insecure addresses or apps.

From a design perspective, Microsoft said it offered a simplified experience to make Web3 easier to interact with.

In April 2023, Microsoft started rolling out a limited public preview of its Workspaces feature for the Edge browser.

The Workspace update aims to keep collaborators on the same page, with updates to web tabs, favourites, and documents taking place in real time through its tab-sharing feature.

“In Workspaces, you can create a single, shared view of your group’s web pages and documents within a unique browser window, with real-time updates,” it said.