Arc browser exits beta, ends waitlist

The Browser Company has released version 1.0 and ended the waitlist for its Arc web browser, currently available on Mac and iOS. It was in testing for over two years.

The company also plans on releasing the browser for Windows users. However, there is still a waitlist for interested users running Microsoft’s operating system.

Mac users can go to arc.net to request a download link for the Arc browser. The link initiates the download of a Mac disk image (.DMG) file containing the installation package for Arc.

Arc promises more than most browsers. The Browser Company intends to build an “operating system for the Internet”.

While offering the usual web browsing functionality, the software also features tools for making notes, making visual easels that others can collaborate on, and redesigning web pages to your liking.

While Arc 1.0 doesn’t add any features over its last beta version, the company seems to feel like it is now ready to roll out more broadly.

There is still a waitlist for Windows users, and the company says the browser will come to Microsoft’s operating system in “winter 2023 [in the Northern hemisphere]” — between December 2023 and February 2024.

