AI-powered Windows Copilot now available for testing

Microsoft is rolling out its artificial intelligence (AI) powered Windows Copilot in a preview build to let beta testers experience its AI-infused sidebar.

The company believes the tool represents a shift in how its customers will experience and interact with Microsoft software, and it is also coming to Office apps and Teams.

“This first preview focuses on our integrated UI experience, with additional functionality coming down the road in future previews,” it said.

Beta testers must have Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22631.2129 or higher and Microsoft Edge version 115.0.1901.150 or higher to access Windows Copilot.

“To get started, just click on the new button on the taskbar (or WIN + C) to launch Windows Copilot,” it said.

Windows Copilot will take the form of a sidebar on the right-hand side of the screen and will run unobstructed alongside open app windows.

The company listed some of the prompts that beta testers can use, including:

“Change to dark mode.”

“Turn on do not disturb.”

“Take a screenshot”

“Summarize this website”

“Write a story about a dog who lives on the moon.”

“Make me a picture of a serene koi fishpond with lily pads.”

It added that the preview’s “controlled feature rollout” will hold some of Copilot’s full functionality for future builds.

Microsoft plans to increase the rollout in the “coming weeks”.

The company made its Copilot available to test in Microsoft 365 in March 2023, promising to let users create content in Office apps using text prompts.

It combines large language models with user data in the Microsoft Graph — including calendars, emails, chats, documents, meetings, and more — and Microsoft 365 apps.

