Google lets apps scan QR codes without giving developers full camera access

Android smartphones could make scanning QR codes from a distance easier, with Google featuring a new code scanner in its latest APIs.

The feature isn’t available on any devices as yet, but Google is making APIs featuring the new QR code scanner available to developers.

The new scanner can automatically detect a QR code from across the room in the camera frame, zoom in, and scan it.

“The Google code scanner API provides a complete solution for scanning code without requiring your app to request camera permission, while preserving user privacy,” said Google.

“This is accomplished by delegating the task of scanning the code to Google Play services and returning only the scan results to your app.”

It added that all image processing takes place on-device, and Google said it doesn’t store any results or image data.

Dropping the requirement for camera permission to scan QR codes could be a big win for developers, as they will no longer have to develop a custom UI or camera experience.

The API uses on-device machine learning to decipher QR codes, and the only output is a barcode object to the app.

“When users point their devices at a barcode, the scanner will intelligently detect and zoom in on the barcode,” said Google.

“This eliminates the need for manual zoom adjustments, making barcode scanning faster, more accurate and more accessible.”