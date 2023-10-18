Google testing Chrome update to tackle RAM-killing tabs

Google is testing a new Chrome feature that will show users vital usage stats to prevent the browser from hogging a lot of RAM, Windows Central reports.

The new feature gives users brief RAM usage details when they hover over a tab, making closing unwanted resource-hungry pages easier.

Users with the latest beta version of Chrome Canary should see these details when they hover their mouse over a specific tab.

Until now, users had to dig into the Chrome Task Manager to see how much memory each tab consumed.

The new feature will also notify users when Chrome’s Memory Saver feature freezes a tab to save memory after it has been inactive for an extended period.

Users can go to Chrome://flags, search for the “Show memory usage in hovercards” option, and then use the dropdown to enable it. However, a quick restart may also be required.

The high resource usage of Google’s Chrome browser, particularly when many tabs are open, has been a major issue for users.

Google rolled out Memory and Energy Saver modes to address the issue in a Chrome update released in February 2023.

The new modes aim to help users free up RAM and reduce strain on their battery life.

The tech giant says the Memory Saver feature can reduce RAM usage by up to 30%.

“This is especially useful if you’re running other intensive applications, like editing family videos or playing games,” Google said. “Any inactive tabs will be reloaded when you need them.”

Energy Saver limits background activity in Chrome by restricting video frame rates and removing animation effects if your PC’s battery drops below 20%. It can also be set to activate when the laptop is unplugged.