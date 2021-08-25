Xiaomi drops “Mi” brand

Xiaomi is dropping the name of its most recognizable product series, “Mi”.

From the third quarter of 2021, new additions to the “Mi” product range will feature the name Xiaomi.

The Chinese electronics manufacturer recently overtook Apple as the world’s second-largest phone maker.

Xiaomi said it is now confident that their products are relevant and identifiable enough not to need additional branding.

The renaming of the Mi line will “unify our global brand presence and close the perception gap between the brand and its products,” Xiaomi said.

“This change may take some time to take effect in all regions.”

XDA reported that Xiaomi had already changed branding when it launched its Mix 4 smartphone without Mi branding.

Under the parent company, only two product lines will now feature — Redmi and Xiaomi.

“Xiaomi products represent the pinnacle of technology and offer a premium experience,” Xiaomi stated.

“Redmi products bring big innovation at a more accessible price point and are aimed at younger audience.”

The new product naming approach — Xiaomi and Redmi — will also apply to the company’s ecosystem and IoT products in the future.

Current Mi-branded products will continue to be fully supported by the company, Xiaomi said.